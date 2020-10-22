VIT donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) donated Rs 1 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain and flood-hit areas of the State.

VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said, “VIT stands by Telangana Government, which is ably tackling the situation on a war footing. We hope the State will return to normalcy quickly.”

Registrar of VIT-AP University Dr CLV Sivakumar handed over the Demand Draft for Rs 1 crore to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday, a press release said.

