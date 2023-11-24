Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management holds 29th PGDM convocation

The President, Vignana Jyothi, Daggubati Suresh Babu said that VJIM is progressing in the right direction as the business school has partnered with the Asian Institute of Technology and the Harward Business Publishing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), U. Raja Babu delivered the Convocation address and presented medals and prizes to the meritorious students at the 29th Convocation of the Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM).

He congratulated the graduating students on successful completion of their course and entering the new era and told them, “to be one on top you need to continuously upgrade yourselves with latest developments.”

The President, Vignana Jyothi, Daggubati Suresh Babu said that VJIM is progressing in the right direction as the business school has partnered with the Asian Institute of Technology and the Harward Business Publishing.

Prof. Vishal Gupta, IIM-Ahmedabad, detailed the recent trends which have taken place in business management education and asked the students to be vigilant with the trends. Director, VJIM, Prof. P.Srinivas Subbarao, General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, J. S. Rao, Chairman, VJIM, K. Harishchandra Prasad and others participated.