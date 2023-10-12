Voter slips distribution to begin on Nov 15 in Khammam: Collector Gautham

Khammam Collector held a review meeting with nodal officers here on Thursday and told them to be fully aware of the issues related to the arrangements for the Assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Collector VP Gautham inspected polling stations in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the officials on election duty in the district to commence the distribution of voter slips on November 15 and complete the process by November 23.

The Collector held a review meeting with nodal officers here on Thursday and told them to be fully aware of the issues related to the arrangements for the Assembly elections. Election duties were very important and should be performed efficiently without any scope for mistakes.

The election related works should be completed timely as per the guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission. On the day of polling, management of EVMs and implementation of the code of conduct should be done effectively.

Election materials should be prepared in advance. Election staff has to be identified and training programmes should be undertaken. Vehicles for the transportation of officers, EVMs and inspection teams have to be arranged, Gautham suggested.

He said that steps should be taken to complete the printing of EPIC cards quickly. Engineering departments should submit a list of works in progress. Steps should be taken to provide facilities at 16 schools that were not in use and identified for setting up polling stations.

Earlier in the day, the Collector inspected the polling stations at Zilla Parishad High School at Lakshmipuram in Mudigonda mandal and Mandal Parishad Primary School at the mandal headquarters in the district on Thursday.

Every booth level officer should select at least 50 youth in their area and ensure that they download the cVIGIL App to create awareness about the app. Teachers should also download the cVIGIL App. The details of the complainant would be kept confidential regarding complaints made through the cVIGIL App, he said.

According to the report of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, the details of newly married women under each polling station have to be gathered. A list of the absent, shifted and duplicate voters should be prepared, Gautham told the officials

