Vrashank emerges winner of Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Vrashank Chouhan scored 11 points out of 12 rounds while Prawin from Madurai got second place with 10.5 points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Vrashank Chouhan

Hyderabad: Vrashank Chouhan of Udaipur emerged winner of the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

He scored 11 points out of 12 rounds while Prawin from Madurai got second place with 10.5 points. Viayawada’s KVK Karthik settled for third place with 9.5 points.

Results: Top Ten places: 1.Vrashank Chouhan, 2.Prawin K, 3. K V K Karthik, 4.Mahendrateja M, 5.Abdallah M Nistar, 6.Talla Nischal, 7.Srikara Darbha, 8.Arul Anand S P K, 9.Sricharan Sandigapu, 10.Avyay Kumara Bhat. Best Woman: Manimanjari, Special Prize: K S S R A Praneeth.