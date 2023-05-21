| Vxi Global Solutions To Set Up 10000 Employee Centre In Hyderabad

VXI Global Solutions to set up 10,000 employee centre in Hyderabad

VXI Global solutions, a leading customer experience and customer care company with 43 global locations and 40,000 employees, has decided to set up a 10,000 employee centre in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:29 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s golden run in attracting investments, especially in the IT enabled services sector, is continuing.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with VXI Global Solutions Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Erika Bogar King, as part of his ongoing US tour.

“Another massive new addition to the rocking Hyderabad ITES sector. A Bain Capital Owned company, @vxiglobal, leading provider of customer experience solutions, with presence in 42 locations across North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, makes a grand entry into Hyderabad – to setup a 10,000 employee center,” the Minister tweeted after the meeting.