Vyooham Trailer: Another unexciting piece of political stuff from RGV

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, once the great filmmaker of Tollywood, is now just hanging around political stuff to make movies and money in a single shot.

After supporting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party officially since the last assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, RGV now launches the trailer for his upcoming film Vyooham to repeat his support through films in a similar fashion.

However, the trailer just has moments that we all know and have watched on the news for n-times. The Vyooham trailer has nothing to be noted in particular and doesn’t create any curiosity. If we could talk about something, it’s only the remix of the song ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’.

Apart from that, the Vyooham trailer has nothing to discuss or review.

– Saki