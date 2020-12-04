Waiting centres for expectant mothers soon: TS Health Commissioner

Health Commissioner held a meeting with the officials of health and other concerned departments in Kothagudem to review the health services being offered at government hospitals

Kothagudem: Waiting centres for expectant mothers would be set up in government hospitals to prevent maternal and infant mortality, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Vakati Karuna said on Friday.

She held a meeting with the officials of health and other concerned departments here on Friday to review the health services being offered at government hospitals. She informed that Telangana diagnostic services would be launched in another 10 days in the State.

The diagnostic services would help conduct blood and other tests of patients and offer quality health services. The health commissioner asked the district administration to allot land for setting up a palliative care unit in the district.

Karuna further informed that efforts were underway to introduce tele-consultation services across the State to treat life-threatening diseases. Software required for the purpose was being developed.

Since Kothagudem has the highest number of tribal habitations in remote areas, Tele-consultation would be most effective to address the tribal health needs, she said while asking the officials in the district to equip all hospitals with internet facilities.

Karuna stressed on the need to conduct regular medical tests of pregnant women in the villages to reduce the maternal mortality rate. Anemia was the main reason for the death of pregnant women, a village wise list of pregnant women has to be prepared to provide them with nutritious food.

Aarogya Lakshmi scheme has to be implemented effectively to offer nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women. Similarly, awareness programmes have to be carried out in villages to educate women about the care to be taken during pregnancy, she added.

The health commissioner appreciated the District Collector MV Reddy’s efforts made in arresting the spread of covid-19 during the early months of the pandemic outbreak. Earlier on the day, she made a surprise inspection of Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

She, along with the ITDA PO, P Gowtham held a meeting with the medical officials. The ITDA PO requested the health commissioner to address the shortage of staff and equipment at the Area Hospital.

