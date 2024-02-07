Siri Poshana to check malnutrition problem: Vakati Karuna

Siri Poshana aims to provide ragi laddu, ragi java, sprouts, and multi millet laddu to students below six years, lactating women and pregnant women once in a week in the month of February.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 09:12 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, Vakati Karuna hoped that the ‘Siri Poshana’ launched in the district on a pilot basis would help to overcome malnutrition problems among women and children.

Siri Poshana aims to provide ragi laddu, ragi java, sprouts, and multi millet laddu to students below six years, lactating women and pregnant women once in a week in the month of February.

The programme is being implemented in the district on pilot basis. Secretary along with Collector Anurag Jayanthi launched the pilot project in Pothgal of Mustabad mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that though the state was in first place in the health sector, women and children were suffering from malnutrition problem.

While 40 percent of the ladies were suffering with anemia, 30 percent of children were under waiting and height. Instead of their health, women would always think about their family members.

Siri poshan would help the women and children to overcome malnutrition problems and subsequently stay away from diseases to be attacked due to weakness.

ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Arunaand others participated in the programme.