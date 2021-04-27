Walk-in-interviews to fill 67 posts in govt hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Hyderabad has invited applications from eligible health care workers to 67 vacant posts across multiple disciplines on temporarily outsourcing basis for a period of three months to work in Government Hospitals located in Hyderabad district.

The DM&HO is looking to fill-up 16 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) (Anaesthesia), 13 posts of CAS (General Medicine), eight posts of CAS (Pulmonary Medicine), two posts of General Duty Medical Officers and 28 posts of Lab Technicians. Interested candidates can download application forms from www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in and attend walk-in-interview along with application and relevant certificates at 10 am on Wednesday, April 28 at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Patny Secunderabad.

