Walk-in interviews to fill-up 13 senior faculty posts at GMC Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: The Government Medical College, Nalgonda, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill-up 13 posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors on contract basis for a period of one year. The walk-in interview for candidates who have applied will be conducted on August 1 at Collectorate Complex, Nalgonda.

The vacancies include two posts of Professor in Physiology and Pharmacology, eight of Associate Professor with one each in Physiology, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia and Radiology and three in General Medicine and three posts of Assistant Professor in Physiology, Community Medicine and Radiology.

The monthly consolidate salary of Professor will be Rs. 1,90,000, for Associate Professor it is Rs 1,50,000 and for Assistant Professor or is Rs. 1,25,000.

The last date for submission of application form is before 10 am on August 1 and walk interview will start from 11 am onwards on the same day. For online applications: http://dme.telangana.gov.in and http://gmcnalgonda.in