Waltair gets one more railway project of Rs.159.47 cr

The Railway Board on Friday sanctioned Rs.159.47 crore for the fourth and fifth line between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam as part of expansion of intrastructure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

The Railway Board on Friday sanctioned Rs.159.47 crore for the fourth and fifth line between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam as part of expansion of intrastructure

Visakhapatnam: The Railway Board on Friday sanctioned Rs.159.47 crore for the fourth and fifth line between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam as part of expansion of intrastructure.

Recently the railway board has sanctioned Rs 640 crore worth three important and long pending infrastructure projects for the Visakhapatnam complex of Waltair Division which will help in debottlenecking of train operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the sanctioned project would enhance the throughput of the trains running through Waltair Division and Visakhapatnam in particular, reduce detention, reduce running time, increase speed and help seamless movement of coaching as well as goods trains.

All these projects would greatly solve the most important issues of congestion in the Visakhapatnam area, he stated. There is considerable excitement in the Division as all these projects were approved by the Ministry of Railways in one go, and with this, about Rs 800 crore infrastructure projects were sanctioned for Visakhapatnam complex, he added.

Also Read Visakhapatnam: Waltair division gets Rs 640 cr for major projects