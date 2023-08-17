KITSW principal urges students to develop love for learning, zeal to work

Thu - 17 August 23

KITSW conducts SOP on Thursday.

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITSW) Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy has urged the first-year B.Tech. students to develop a love for learning, a zeal to work, and a desire to excel.

In his address at the Student Orientation Programme (SOP) held on Thursday, Prof Reddy said that KITSW is committed to imparting knowledge, skills, and qualities (KSQ) to its students through its Outcome Based Education (OBE) programme. He also stressed the importance of developing life skills such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and professional ethics.

“The world is changing rapidly and the job market is becoming increasingly competitive. In order to succeed in the 21st century, you need to be well-rounded individuals with a strong foundation in both technical and soft skills,” Prof Reddy said. He also advised the students to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them at KITSW. “The institute has state-of-the-art facilities and a highly qualified faculty. Make the most of your time here and prepare yourself for a successful career,” he said.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof V Rajagopal said that the main objective of the SOP was to introduce the first-year students to the various departments, faculties, laboratories, and classrooms at KITSW. He also highlighted the institute’s focus on innovation, incubation, research, and entrepreneurship (i2RE).

In addition to the SOP, KITSW is also conducting an induction training program for first-year students on life skills for all round development from August 18 to 26, 2023. The programme will cover topics such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and professional ethics. Registrar Prof M Komal Reddy, Programme Coordinator Dr D. Prabhakara Chary and other staff members were also present.