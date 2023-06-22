Warangal: Bachhannapet SI Naveen Kumar suspended for negligence in duty

The suspension order comes in the wake of Naveen Kumar's alleged mishandling of the case involving the kidnap and subsequent murder of retired MPDO Nalla Ramakrishnaiah.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:57 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Warangal: Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath has issued orders suspending Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar of Bachhannapet police station for being negligent in the discharge of his duties.

The suspension order comes in the wake of Naveen Kumar’s alleged mishandling of the case involving the kidnap and subsequent murder of retired MPDO Nalla Ramakrishnaiah. The retired officer, hailing from Pochchannapet village in Bachchannapet Mandal, Jangaon district, went missing under mysterious circumstances on June 15, and his body was later found at Champak Hills in Jangaon town on June 18.

According to the investigation, Naveen Kumar was accused of displaying negligence by failing to promptly register an FIR when the retired MPDO initially went missing.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Naveen Kumar’s questionable conduct extends beyond this particular case. Allegedly, he has been responsible for delaying the progress of investigations in previously registered cases as well.