Warangal: BTech students asked to work hard to improve skills

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Warangal Urban: Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that each student had inherent skills in him and asked the youths to tap those skills to be successful in their careers and lives. “You know many ways to success, but you don’t dare to implement them. You need to unleash your hidden talent and skills from the beginning of your B. Tech. course but not in the final year,” he added.

The Indian Society for Technical Education( ISTE) KITSW student chapter and Technical Club, Student Activity Center(SAC), KITSW jointly organised a national-level students technical symposium “Sumshodhini’20” on Friday. Addressing the inaugural function, Krishna Aditya stressed the need for ‘team coordination’ adding that many project failed due to lack of coordination among the members of the team involved in them.

Vice President of Yalavati Projects Naveen Kumar Bandaru, the guest of honour, stated that only five per cent of the people would become the leaders, and highlighted that the young budding engineers must be the job givers, not the seekers. “This is a good platform to become leaders with the latest innovations,” he added. Rajya Sabha member and KITSW Correspondent Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, who presided over the function, suggested that application and quality are very important for innovation and incubation. “Technology is not a mere subject because it gets updated often. The quality of knowledge plays an important role,” he and asked the students to serve society.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the event is being organised for the benefit of all branches of engineering and management students. “KITSW is trying hard to bridge the gap between academics and industry needs,” he added. Convener and Dean Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy, Co-convener and Associate Dean M Narasimha Rao, Chairman ISTE KITSW chapter and Program coordinator Dr S Sunil Prathap Reddy, Co-coordinator Dr T Senthil Murugan, Deans, HODs, faculty coordinators, student technical club, general secretary, Gunda Sriram; KITSW student chapter President K Akhil Raja, and Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary were present at the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .