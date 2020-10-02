Warangal: Cops told not to meddle with civil disputes

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Warangal Urban: Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar has suggested the police officials not to meddle with the civil disputes, particularly with ‘land disputes’ at any cost and added that interference with the civil disputes would land them in the soup.

Making several suggestions to improve their performance and become close to the public, he said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) should act carefully when someone comes with a complaint regarding the civil dispute. “You should keep yourself away from such disputes. If you poke your nose into such matters, you may be saved by the higher officials sometimes, but not by the courts of law,” he cautioned.

He said that the police officials can suggest the complainants of the civil disputes to go to the courts to settle the matters and added that the police officials, however, can only bind over the people if there is any law and order problem with regard to such land disputes.

Kumar also asked the police officials to act tough against the rowdy sheeters who act as the middlemen in the land disputes. “You must warn the rowdy sheeters that they would be booked under PD Act, if they involve the activities against the law,” he said and asked them to conduct counselling to the rowdy sheeters police station wise.

“We are receiving complaints about the creation of fake documents pertaining to the land by some rowdy sheeters and encroachment of the land by them. Keeping this in view, there is a need to collect details about such anti-social elements,” he asked. It may be recalled here that Hanamkonda Inspector Pathipaka Dayakar was booked for his alleged involvement in the land dispute on Thursday and was attached to the police headquarters.

