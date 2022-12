Nizamabad: Cops prohibit use of high volume sound system

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Nizamabad: The district police has prohibited the use of high volume sound system, including DJs beyond permissible limits in public places and procession.

The Nizamabad Commissioner of Police issued a circular in this regard and directed all the Station House Officers to spread awareness among people about the new order.