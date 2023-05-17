Warangal: Delegation of 45 Uttarakhand students visit Ramappa temple

The delegation, accompanied by four faculty members, will be staying in Warangal until May 22, engaging in a range of activities designed to foster understanding and collaboration between the two states

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

The delegation, accompanied by four faculty members, will be staying in Warangal until May 22, engaging in a range of activities designed to foster understanding and collaboration between the two states

Warangal: A group of 45 students representing various educational institutions in Uttarakhand, including IIT Roorkee, visited the UNESCO heritage site Ramappa temple, located at Palampet in Mulugu district, near here on Wednesday. They arrived at NIT Warangal as a part of the second phase of the government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam’ initiative, aimed at promoting cultural and educational exchange.

The delegation, accompanied by four faculty members, will be staying in Warangal until May 22, engaging in a range of activities designed to foster understanding and collaboration between the two states. NIT Warangal serves as the nodal institute for Telangana, while IIT Roorkee represents Uttarakhand in this programme.

They are also scheduled to visit the Bhadrakali temple, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and Dr. Reddy’s Labs, gaining insights into various aspects of technology, culture, and innovation.

Also Read Telangana taking all measures to preserve heritage, says CM KCR