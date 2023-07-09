Warangal dermatologist Dr Vishwanath Ramesh honoured at doctor’s conclave

Renowned dermatologist Dr Vishwanath Ramesh was recently acknowledged and celebrated as an inspiring medical professional

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Dr Ramesh receiving award in Delhi

Hanamkonda: Renowned dermatologist Dr Vishwanath Ramesh was recently acknowledged and celebrated as an inspiring medical professional during a conclave organized by a newspaper in New Delhi.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities like Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan, among others.

At the ceremony, Deepak Lamba, Chairman of Times Strategic Solutions, presented Dr Ramesh with a prestigious award, recognizing his outstanding contributions and exceptional services to dermatology patients.

This accolade further highlights Dr Ramesh’s remarkable dedication to the field of dermatology.