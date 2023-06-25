Warangal district gears up to release 1.94 crore fish seeds

Authorities of the fisheries department are now gearing up for the release of 1.94 crore fish seedlings across 703 ponds

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Warangal: With the State government’s commitment to promoting caste-based occupations and fostering economic empowerment within the local fishermen community, the authorities of the fisheries department are now gearing up for the release of 1.94 crore fish seedlings across 703 ponds and reservoirs in the district in August.

The State government had initiated distribution of free fish seedlings and prawn juveniles to water bodies from 2017-18 on a 100 per cent grant to provide employment opportunities to fishermen.

To facilitate this initiative, the process of calling tenders for the selection of contractors responsible for supplying the fishlings has already commenced. Naresh Kumar Naidu, District Fisheries Officer, told Telangana Today that the fishermen in the district earned Rs. 75.52 crore last year.

These fish seeds are released into ponds and reservoirs during the monsoon season by fisheries officials. Notably, Warangal district boasts a considerable number of 693 ponds, nine major water bodies, and one reservoir situated in Mylaram of Rayaparthi Mandal.

Around 182 fishermen cooperative societies, including 40 women’s societies, actively participate in selling the fish, thus generating income. Within the district, there are 14,350 persons engaged in fishing, 3,400 of them women.

Taking advantage of the annual monsoon water influx into tanks and reservoirs, the government ensures that fish seeds are released into these bodies of water. The scheduled release of fish seeds is set to occur in August. Last year, approximately 1.91 crore fish seeds, valued at around Rs.1.30 crore, were released, resulting in a total catch of 9,420 metric tonnes of fish. Since the market price for a kilogram of fish stood at Rs.80 last year, the fishermen generated impressive revenue of Rs.75.52 crore.

Naresh Kumar said the State government had set the target of releasing 1.94 crore fish seeds across 703 ponds and reservoirs this year.

“Upon winning the bid, contractors will be responsible for supplying fish seeds to the designated water bodies from August onwards, with the government providing the necessary funding,” he said, adding that they were also considering the release of prawn seeds into the Mylaram reservoir.