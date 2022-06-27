Warangal: Ex-gratia cheque, job order copy handed over to kin of Damera Rakesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has handed a cheque worth Rs 25 lakh towards ex-gratia and the order copy of appointment to the kin of Damera Rakesh (21) at Dabeerpet village in Khanapur mandal on Monday.

The government has offered the office subordinate job in the Revenue Department to Damera Rama Raju, the elder brother of Rakesh at the office of RDO in Narsampet. Rakesh was killed in the police firing at the Secunderabad railway station on June 17 during the protest over the Agnipath scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao demanded that the Centre to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. The Minister also said that he would adopt the village and announced Rs 50 lakh funds for the development besides Rs 20 lakh for the Kavla thanda. MLA P Sudharshan Reddy, Collector Dr B Gopi and others were present.