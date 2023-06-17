Warangal: KTR urges BRS cadre to counter Opposition’s mudslinging

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:19 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Youngone Corporation at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.

Warangal: In an attempt to intensify the attack on the Opposition parties for their increasing mudslinging against the BRS government, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called on party members to effectively counter these allegations as the elections were nearing.

Addressing a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Youngone Corporation at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) near here on Saturday, he stressed the importance of the upcoming general elections to be held in November or December, and expressed confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s potential for a hat trick as the Chief Minister.

The Minister also commended the efforts of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy in securing land for the establishment of India’s largest textile park. Speaking about Dharma Reddy’s dedication, he urged the people to reciprocate the commitment.

“For five years, we have toiled for you. Now, it is your turn to support us,” he said, also pointing out the lack of opposition candidates willing to challenge Dharma Reddy in Parkal Assembly constituency. Even a self-proclaimed “tall leader” had opted to contest from a different constituency in the upcoming elections, he said.

“I am pleased to witness the dedication of Challa Dharma Reddy. During his daughter’s wedding, I inquired about potential opponents. To my surprise, it seems the opposition parties are afraid to contest against him in Parkal,” Rama Rao said. Drawing attention to the absence of strong opposition candidates, he appealed to the audience, urging them to ensure Dharma Reddy’s victory with an overwhelming majority.