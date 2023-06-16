‘Revolutionary ideas come to visonary leaders like KCR’

CM KCR introduced several revolutionary schemes and people benefited a lot, Minister KT Rama Rao said while addressing the Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced several revolutionary schemes and people benefited a lot, besides Telangana winning laurels due to effective implementation of such schemes and the entire credit goes to the government employees for this success. Irrespective of Urban and rural bodies, Telangana was securing highest number of awards in Swachh Survekshan and Grameen rankings announced by union government, he said.

Mumbai was economic capital of India but only nine percent sewerage was being treated in the city. Hyderabad would be the first city in the country to ensure 100 sewerage treatment mostly by September, he said while addressing at the Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam here on Friday.

Telangana Government introduced the revolutionary TS-BPASS facilitating online building plan approval system. In the last nine years, there was not a single complaint or occasion when a builder or construction company lodged any grievance in terms of delay or other irregularities. On the contrary, the builders informed that in other States, one has to pay per square feet to get the building plan approved, he said.

“If Telangana is delivering a transparent, disciplined and self certification building plan approval system effectively, the credit goes to the employees,” Rama Rao said, adding When the entire nation was indoors during lockdown, GHMC staff executed link road, flyover works and other civic works. Recalling a meeting about Kanti Velugu programme in the past, the Minister said the Chief Minister inquired about the plans for employees accommodation visiting rural areas. The Chief Minister thinks about every micro issue and no other CM does that, he said.

Appreciating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff for launching 150 ward offices in the city today, the Minister said the proposal for setting up the ward offices was mooted last month and the GHMC team delivered without any hassle, he said. “I am confident that Municipal Administration staff from other States will visit Hyderabad to learn about this ward offices concept,” Rama Rao said.

Revolutionary ideas come to visonary leaders like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as he always lays emphasis on people centric policies and governance. Regular leaders cannot match his calibre, the Minister said. In the past, people used to believe that what Bengal does today, India does tomorrow. Now, it has changed to what Telangana does today, India emulates tomorrow, he said.

Impressed with Telangana’s welfare and development programmes, the union government was implementing similar programmes across the nation, though with different names. Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu inspired PM Kisan Yojana, Mission Bhagiratha was replicated as Har Ghar Jal, Urban parks were copied as Nagar Van’s and Mission Kakatiya motivated them to introduce Amrit Sarovar, he pointed out. Stating that Telangana model was about integrated, holistic, inclusive and balanced growth in all sectors, the Minister said agricultural sector production was increasing and so was the IT sector. Of the 4.50 lakh jobs provided in the IT sector in the country, 33 percent were generated in Telangana. Last year, it increased to 44 percent, he explained.

Similarly Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy was surprised when he was informed that Telangana was leading in inland fisheries production. Sharing the future plans, the Minister said the Chief Minister had laid plans to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements till 2050. Hyderabad would a water safe city, he said. The Minister also said Metro Airport connectivity works were being taken up on priority. Likewise, plans have also been laid for the 31 kms Lakdikapul- BHEL route and assistance was sought from union government. “Even if the Centre does not support the Metro expansion works, Telangana government will take up the works in the next term,” Rama Rao said.

Expressing disappointment over the poor operations and maintenance of public toilets across the State, the Minister wanted the Municipal department staff to review the functioning of the public toilets. “If need be replace the damaged and defunct public toilets with new ones but ensure that people use them comfortably and effectively,” the Minister said. He also wanted the officials to lay focus on provision of basic amenities. “If Hyderabad has to compete with global cities, mere construction of buildings and towers will not suffice. We have to address stray dogs and mosquito menace as well,” Rama Rao said.

Telangana to establish Swachh Badi in all urban local bodies

Hyderabad: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said the State Government would establish Swachh Badi (schools) in all urban local bodies with a cost of Rs.71 crore.

Siddipet municipality had set up a Swachh Badi to create awareness among people on the importance of segregation of dry and wet waste, besides the benefits of such practice.

To this effect, the Minister wanted the Municipal department to sign a pact with Dr. Shanthi, a Telugu native living in Bengaluru, as consultant for taking up the project. Focus would be teaching the school children about the need to segregate dry and wet waste. Every day, at least 50 school children would be made to visit the Swacch Badi, the Minister said.

