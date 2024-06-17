Warangal: Man, mother attacked in love affair dispute

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 10:54 AM

Representational Image

Warangal: A 24-year-old man and his mother were attacked by the family members of the woman he was in love with in Kirtinagar colony of the Geesukonda mandal of the district on Sunday night.

According to reports, Adnan Ali of Kirtinagar colony was in a relationship with a woman residing in the colony and on Sunday night when Ali came home, the family members of the woman, who were waiting in an auto rickshaw near his house attacked him with knives and stabbed him repeatedly. Ali ran into his house to save himself and the assailants followed him and stabbed his mother who came to his rescue. In the meantime neighbours came to the rescue of the mother and son, forcing the assailants to flee from the house.

The locals shifted the two to MGM hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. It is learnt that the family members of the woman involved in the attack have been detained by the police.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.