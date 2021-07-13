Warangal: Nekkonda Mandal Agriculture Officer in ACB net 

It is alleged that the MAO had demanded the bribe from fertiliser shop owner at Appalraopet village, not to ‘inspect the complainant’s (Ekambaram) shop and trouble him in running his business’

Warangal Rural: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Mandal Agriculture Officer (MAO), Nekkonda, Adidala Sampath Reddy red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Vadde Ekambaram at the MAO’s chamber at Nekkonda on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the MAO had demanded the bribe from Ekambaram, owner of of a fertiliser and pesticide shop at Appalraopet village of Nekkonda mandal, not to ‘inspect the complainant’s (Ekambaram) shop and trouble him in running his business’.

The ACB officials said he was arrested and would be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Following a complaint lodged by Nirmal District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, the Kubheer police registered a case against Sainath under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 436 (mischief by fire) of the IPC and Section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1985.

Collectors vows all help

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui said action would be taken against sarpanch. He, along with in-charge Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar, consoled Raju at a private hospital of Nirmal district headquarters on Tuesday evening and assured him of all help. He said arrangements were being made to rush Raju to a hospital in Hyderabad at night.

ACB traps Sub-Inspector

Hyderabad: T Chandrashekhar, a Sub-Inspector of Peddemul police station in Vikarabad district, was caught red-handed along with a court constable Krishna Reddy for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant Y Srinivas.

Chandrashekhar allegedly demanded bribe from Srinivas, a MPTC member of Mombapur village of Peddemul in Vikarabad, to process and forward to the court the case of two sand tractors belonging to Srinivas and another person Narasimhulu.

Three days ago, the Sub-Inspector allegedly accepted Rs 20,000 as first installment of the total bribe of Rs 50,000. Officials said the Sub-Inspector and constable performed the duties improperly to obtain undue advantage.

