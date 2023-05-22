Warangal: PD Act invoked against ganja peddler

Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders invoking the PD Act against Sheikh Mahabub alias Yakub, who has been involved in smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders invoking the PD Act against Sheikh Mahabub alias Yakub, who has been involved in smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Warangal

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders on Monday invoking the PD Act against Sheikh Mahabub alias Yakub from Malegaon area of Maharashtra, who has been involved in smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Warangal. Wardhannapet Inspector G Sadan Kumar will hand over the PD Act order to the authorities at Cherlapally jail, where Yakub is currently lodged.

The accused along with five others were caught by Zaffergadh police on November 19 last year while smuggling ganja. The police managed to seize nearly 100 kilograms of ganja from the gang. All members of the gang were subsequently arrested and sent to jail. The Commissioner warned that the drug peddlers will be booked under the PD Act.