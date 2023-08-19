Warangal police continue with crackdown on land-grabbers

Updated On - 04:15 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Warangal: The Warangal Police, who launched a crackdown on land grabbers soon after AV Ranganath assumed charge as the Police Commissioner last December, are continuing with their efforts to check land grabbing cases. As part of this, they have taken another step forward and initiated registration of the Preventive Detention Act against land grabbers.

Ranganath has now issued orders invoking the PD Act against a land grabber who not only grabbed land but also obtained bank loans with false documents. The order copy was handed over by KUC Inspector Abbaiah to the accused in Cherlapally Jail.

Going into the details, Valaboju Kedareshwar (38) of Gopalpur locality, a civil engineer, used his computer knowledge to prepare and provide documents required for bank loans to the needy. At the same time, he prepared GPA documents for plots/sites related to people who were abroad.

With this experience, the accused looked at the vacant places under the KUC police station jurisdiction, created fake GPA copies on them and occupied the land, causing trouble to the original owners of the land.

He allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from the original owners of the land. Apart from this, he got a huge amount of bank loans by submitting false documents required for bank loans. Following several complaints, the Task Force, Special Branch and KUC police arrested him recently.

It may be added here that the police had arrested several persons including 7th division corporator Vemula Srinivasa for their alleged involvement in land encroachment in two separate incidents under the Warangal police commissionerate limits in January this year.

The police have also busted a hi-tech land-grabbing racket, arresting seven people who were allegedly creating fake GPAs to grab land. They seized 15 fake rubber stamps, three mobile phones, and copies of land documents from the accused.

Ranganath warned that land grabbers would not be tolerated. He said the police would take strict action against anyone who is found to be involved in land grabbing.