Warangal: Printed circuit board prototype design workshop begins at NIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Warangal: A two-day workshop on ‘printed circuit boards (PCB)’ prototype design was inaugurated by NIT Warangal Registrar S Govardhan Rao here on Monday. The event is being organised by the Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF) which is a centre of the Interdisciplinary Research Activities at the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar said that electronic chips were becoming part of every one’s daily activities at present. “China and Taiwan are leaders in the electronic chip manufacturing industry across the globe. Whoever can manufacture these PCBs will have huge demand in future because in India this market is just now emerging,” he said and urged the participants to make the best use of this opportunity to learn to design printed circuit boards.

Coordinator of the workshop Prof L Anjaneyulu said “With this workshop, the participants can learn how to design a Printed Circuit Board on their own. This workshop will enable the participants to learn, compete and make them electronic chip manufacturers in the current era of electronic chips.”

Dean, Research & Consultancy, Prof Somasekhar VT was the guest of honour at the event, while 58 research scholars, Masters students attended the workshop.