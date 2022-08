Warangal: Research on ‘Surabhi Drama’ gets PhD for Bhargavi Kaveti

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), Bhargavi Kaveti, was awarded Ph.D by the KU for her thesis titled “Surabhi Drama: Stage Craft of Telugu Touring Theatre” done under the supervision of Professor K Purushotham (Retd) of the Department of English.

Bhargavi has also qualified the UGC-NET and SET. She did her B.Tech and MBA in Human Resources (HR) besides completing MA English and joined the KU department of English as a PhD scholar.