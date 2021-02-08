Warangal: Ruckus at GWMC council meeting over ‘Deeksha Divas’ pylon

The BJP corporator also staged a sit-in before the podium and alleged that TRS corporators were trying to threaten her.

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Demanding removal of the ‘Deeksha Divas’ pylon from the premises of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) office, BJP corporator (45th division) Chada Swathi created a ruckus during the GWMC council meeting here on Monday.

Even as Swathi accused the GWMC and ruling party of misusing public money for political gains of TRS, TRS corporators raised slogans in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and tried to obstruct her from speaking at the meeting. Subsequently, the BJP corporator staged a sit-in before the podium and alleged that TRS corporators were trying to threaten her.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the pylon constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs on Sunday to commemorate the fast-unto-death (Deeksha) taken up the then TRS founder and present Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to achieve Statehood for Telangana on November 29, 2009.

Meanwhile, finding fault with the GWMC and State government for installing the pylon, the BJP leaders led by party Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma also submitted a memorandum to Additional Commissioner, GWMC, Chitti Nageshwar and urged him to take immediate steps for the removal of the pylon.

Speaking to the media, Rao Padma alleged there was no connection between GWMC or Warangal city with the Deeksha taken up by Chandrashekhar Rao. “It is a sheer waste of public money by the ruling TRS. Hence, we demand the GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy to take steps for the removal of the pylon,” she added.

Party leaders including 37th Division Corporator and OBC Morcha State Vice President Koraboina Sambaiah, and others accompanied Rao Padma.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .