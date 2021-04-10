Warangal: Sahrudaya performs last rites of Hindu orphan

By | Published: 12:17 am

Warangal Urban: Yakub Bee, a Muslim organisers of Sahrudaya Orphanage, performed the last rites of an elderly man who died of a heart attack at their home, here on Friday as per Hindu traditions by lighting the pyre. The members of the old-age home also took part in the funerals.

Anumandla Veeraswamy from Upparapalli village of Chennaravupeta mandal in Warangal Rural district died of a heart attack at the old age home on Friday. His wife Shoba was unable to perform the last rites due to her age. Yakub Bee resorted to perform the last rites of Veeraswamy. Yakub Bee said, “As the couple had no children and eking out their living as daily-wage labourers by taking a shelter under a tree. We were informed by some people when the elderly couple were unable to earn food due to their age. We brought them to our orphanage on June 3, 2019,” she said.

Yakub Bee and her husband Mahboob Ali set up old-age home home for elderly, homeless and destitute people in 2007. Yakub Bee hails from Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal. She used to work as a tailor while her husband Mahboob Ali used to do petty jobs for living. Mahboob was inspired by a rickshaw-puller who ran an old age home in Khalsa in Amritsar of Punjab during a tour to North India many years ago. Yakub Bee performed the last rites of several Hindu persons in the past too.

