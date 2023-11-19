Warangal west: Slum dwellers association backs Vinay Bhaskar

Hanamkonda: Telangana slum dwellers association has announced its support to West MLA and BRS candidate for the same constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Sunday.

Addressing a press meet, Association President Karu Upender and Vice President Manda Mallesham highlighted Vinay Bhaskar’s longstanding commitment to the welfare of slum dwellers.

Praising his brother Pranay Bhaskar’s help to the slum dwellers way back in 1994, the duo emphasised the Vinay Bhaskar family’s dedicated efforts in uplifting impoverished communities. They said that Vinay Bhaskar had been supporting them for the last three-decade-long in the Warangal West Constituency.

Referring to Bhaskar’s achievements, they credited him with issuing the GO 58 by raising the matter on the floor of the Assembly and reminding the ongoing endeavours such as the distribution of house site pattas to nearly 20,000 applicants by 2020.

In recognition of Bhaskar’s service during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, residents of Sai Nagar, Jithender Colony, Surjit Nagar, Venkatrama Nagar, Janga Bhadraya Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, and Sammayya Nagar slums announced their firm support to ensure his victory. Mulugu Prashant, Meda Mallika, and Ravi Teja were present at the press conference.