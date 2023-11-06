Warangal’s political titans seek re-election

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:23 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Warangal: In the political landscape of erstwhile Warangal, three leaders have etched their names in history by winning MLA seats six times and serving multiple times as ministers. These are Nemugommula Yethiraja Rao, Dharamsoth Redya Naik, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The late Yethiraja Rao, a native of Waddekothapalle village in Jangaon district, began his political journey with a clash against Vinur ‘Deshmuk’ Ramchandra Reddy. In 1959, he became the Panchayat Samithi president, setting the stage for his eventual victory as MLA from the erstwhile Chennur constituency.

Rao’s path to political prominence was not easy. Denied a Congress ticket, he defied the odds and won as an Independent candidate. This led to his expulsion from the party for six years. Undeterred, Rao ensured a Congress ticket for his wife, Vimala Devi, who won the Chennur seat in 1967. Rao’s own political career continued to flourish, with re-elections as MLA in 1975 and subsequent terms until 1995. He also served as a minister for various parties, including Congress, Congress (I), and TDP. His elder son, Dr N Sudhakar Rao, also represented the Chennur constituency from 1999 to 2004.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s journey began as the chairman of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in Kalleda in 1987, and he has steadily ascended to the position of Minister. He has won as MLA six times. Winning the Wardhannapet constituency three times consecutively, he switched to contest from Palakurthy in 2009 when Wardhannapet was reserved for SC candidates. Palakuthy was formed following the abolition of Chennur Assembly constituency. Dayakar Rao is trying to win the Palakurthy MLA seat again as the BRS candidate this time.

On the other hand, tribal leader DS Redya Naik, born in Uggampally village of Mahabubabad district, has represented the Dornakal Legislative Assembly Constituency (ST) for six terms. He also served as a minister. Naik’s association with the Congress party, particularly his role as a Congress Minister in tribal welfare, highlights his influence. He is now contesting the election as the BRS candidate from the same constituency. His daughter, Maloth Kavitha, is serving as the MP from Mahabubabad Lok Sabha.

