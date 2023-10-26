Watch: Amala Paul’s boyfriend proposes to her on her birthday

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:37 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Actress Amala Paul got the best birthday surprise ever when her boyfriend Jagat Desai proposed to her in the most romantic way. The video of the proposal, where Jagat is seen dancing his heart away before popping the question, is now going viral on social media platforms.

“My Gypsy Queen said yes. #weddingbells Happy birthday my love,” he captioned the video. Amala might be seen saying yes and kissing Jagat in the video.

The couple are reportedly vacationing in Goa, where Jagat owns a business. They recently made their relationship social media official by sharing a loved-up picture on Instagram.

Amala was previously married to director AL Vijay. They filed for a divorce due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career in 2016.

The actress is known for projects in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu such as ‘Mynaa’, ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Thalaivaa’, ‘Mili’, ‘Aadai’, ‘The Teacher’, ‘Bejawada’, ‘Naayak’, ‘Iddarammayilatho’ and ‘Pitta Kathalu’. She was last seen in ‘Cadaver’ in Tamil.