Watch: Car catches fire in Hyderabad, traffic flow affected on Secretariat road

According to the fire officials, flames started coming out of the car on its way to Tank Bund and noticing it, the occupants rushed out of the vehicle

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: Traffic flow on the busy Telangana Secretariat road was affected when a car caught fire on Thursday evening.

According to the fire officials, flames started coming out of the car on its way to Tank Bund and noticing it, the occupants rushed out of the vehicle. On information, fire tender from the Secretariat fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

In another incident at Abdullapurmet, a road roller caught fire after hitting a roadside railing. The fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.