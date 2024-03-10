Tragic End: Software engineer’s death in Ameenpur suspected as suicide

A woman software engineer was found hanging in her home in Ameenpur here on Sunday. Police suspect she died by suicide due to harassment from her husband over additional dowry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 08:30 PM

According to the police, Amani (30), a resident of Sujanalakshmi Nagar in Ameenpur mandal, had a love marriage with Harish in 2019. However, Harish allegedly demanded an additional dowry of Rs.10 lakh from Amani’s parents. Though parents of both sides sat together and tried to resolve the differences many times, Harish reportedly kept on asking for more dowry.

Amani was found hanging in her bedroom on Sunday. She is survived by a two-year-old son. The Ameenpur police registered a case against Harish, his brother Venkatesh and other family members following a complaint from Amani’s brother Varun Teja.