Watch: Craftsperson community at Nampally reviving near-extinct craft

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:11 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

A customer at the stall of bamboo crafts at Nampally in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Below) Artisans at work. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Many indigenous crafts are on the verge of extinction, but there are some that are treasured and transferred to the safekeeping of the next generation. One such example is this small craftsperson community in the heart of the city at Nampally.