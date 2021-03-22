Watch: Gallery collapses during Kabaddi tournament in Suryapet, over 100 injured

The gallery, erected opposite the stage for the inaugural programme, had about 1,500 people including players seated in it.

By | Published: 10:22 pm 10:49 pm

Suryapet: At least 100 persons were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed at the inaugural ceremony of 47th Junior National Kabaddi tournament late on Monday evening at the Police Parade Ground here.

The gallery, erected opposite the stage for the inaugural programme, had about 1,500 people including players seated in it. Most of the injuries suffered were on the lower limbs. The injured were immediately shifted to Area Hospital by 108 ambulances. Two players, who suffered serious injuries, were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Kabaddi players from 29 states are in Suryapet to participate in the tournament.

About 90 tons of iron material and 60 tons of wood was used to set up the gallery that was 20 feet in height and ran a length of 240 feet. The mishap took place just a few minutes before the arrival of the guests for the inaugural programme.

