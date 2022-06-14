Watch: High on alcohol, man rides on roof of police vehicle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:22 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: A day after a group of tipplers blocked the road to protest the police checking them for drunk driving, another group, also in an inebriated condition, took things a step further with one of them jumping atop a police patrol vehicle and taking a ride sitting on the roof even as the driver of the moving vehicle tries to get him down.

The incident happened at Asifnagar when the group began creating nuisance a little after midnight in the Jhirra area, damaging the windscreens of a few private vehicles after a brawl.

On information, a police patrol vehicle reached the spot and tried to take them into custody. While some of them managed to escape, one of them was caught.

However, the man, identified as Ajay, was not one to surrender meekly. After damaging the windscreen of the police vehicle, he jumped onto the bonnet and from there, found a perch on the roof, just in front of the beacon lights. Even as the driver took the vehicle forward, Ajay refused to get down, and in a series of videos that have gone viral after the incident, is seen sitting tight on the roof as the police driver takes the car ahead.

Attempts by the driver to get the unusual high rider down by stopping the car did not have any impact, with the driver then swerving the car into a petrol bunk nearby, where a group of cops manage to get Ajay down. And then, he got a taste of what happens when one tries to monkey around with the police, with the policemen swinging their arms freely with lathis on him.

The others who were with him too got sound thrashings in between, with Ajay later being shifted to the police station.