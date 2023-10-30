Watch: Malla Reddy’s trendy electioneering goes viral on internet

The minister who is known across the Telugu States for his entertaining speeches and energetic dances, recently received mixed reactions on platform X, for making an elderly woman sit in his lap while campaigning for the polls

By Rodda Yashwanth Updated On - 09:19 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS Minister of Labour and Employment, Chamakura Malla Reddy, who is being fielded from Medchal is currently trending on social media platforms for his quirky dialogues and moves during the election campaign.

Reddy’s viral videos show him shaking a leg to sounds of the local bands along with the party cadre while delivering a few lines like, “appudu etla unde Telangana, Ippudu etla undi Telangana….(sic),” translating to “how was the situation of Telangana then and how is is it now.” In another viral punchline, the Minister can be heard saying “andariki muppai (30th) tarikuna veluki inku, ah taruvatha State antha pink..(sic),” which means “All voters will be inked on November 30 and then the state will see a sea of pink (BRS party flag’s colour).

The minister who is known across the Telugu States for his entertaining speeches and energetic dances, recently received mixed reactions on platform X, for making an elderly woman sit in his lap while campaigning for the polls.

Nevertheless, Reddy has a separate fan base in Telangana with youth comprising most of his followers, and calling him ‘Malla Reddy Model.’

BRS leader, Malla Reddy will be contesting against Thotakura Vajresh Yadav from Congress and BJP’s Peddi Mohan Reddy from the Medchal constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

