WATCH: Pregnant woman taken across flooded road on excavator to reach hospital in Jagtial

When the woman developed labour pains, family members tried to shift her to hospital in Korutla. However, they could not cross the road as flood water was flowing across the road near the village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Jagtial: A pregnant woman was taken across a flooded road with the help of an excavator to reach hospital near Ramalingapet of Meddipalli mandal on Thursday.

Helpless family members approached the village sarpanch, who helped the woman to cross the road by arranging an excavator. Later, she was shifted to Korutla hospital in an ambulance which was kept ready on the other side of the road.