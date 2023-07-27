Rains: Jagtial collector alerts officials, people of Godavari river basin

Asking officials of Ibrahimpatnam, Mallapur, Dharmapuri, Velgatoor, Raikal and Beerpur mandals to be alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Jagtial: Collector Shaik Yashmeen Basha has instructed officials working in the Godavari river basin area mandal to be alert since the water level in the river was likely to increase due to release of water from the Kaddam and SRSP projects.

Asking officials of Ibrahimpatnam, Mallapur, Dharmapuri, Velgatoor, Raikal and Beerpur mandals to be alert, she advised them to make public announcements in villages near the Godavari river asking the people and fishermen not to venture into the river.

Advising the people not to venture out of their homes, she appealed to them not to go to low lying and water flowing areas.