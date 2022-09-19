Watch: Python tries to bite man while feeding

Published Date - 03:22 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: Social media platforms are filled with different kinds of videos, including animal ones. These videos of animals often pique the curiosity of netizens and go viral in no time. One such video has once again surfaced online and is making the rounds on the internet.

In the video, a reticulated python is seen attacking a man who tries to feed it a chicken. The man, who was surprised by the sudden attack, somehow manages to escape the bite of the reptile.

The video was posted by a user named world-of-snakes on his Instagram account.

“Reticulated Python by @trz83 . Disclaimer: video might contain shocking scenes, you don’t have to watch it,” reads the caption of the post.

Since being posted, the video clip has garnered over 25K likes.

The scary video had internet users gushing about the incident in the comments section, “Me when my food’s fresh out the oven,” wrote a user. “This is what happens when you only open the cage when it’s feeding time,” wrote another.

Watch it here:

