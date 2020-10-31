Watch: Rain-affected residents protest demanding financial aid

Mild tension prevailed at the Uppal GHMC office as many residents attempted to lay seige to the office.

By | Published: 12:54 pm

Hyderabad: Residents from a few rain-affected areas are staging protest at different GHMC offices demanding distribution the financial aid of Rs.10000 as promised by the State government.

Mild tension prevailed at the Uppal GHMC office as many residents attempted to lay seige to the office. Residents from Prem Nagar, Patel Nagar and neighboring areas, staged a protest in front of Amberpet Corporator P. Jagan’s residence too. Soon as the information reached the police, a team arrived in the colony and shifted the corporator to another place.

Similarly, residents from Mallepally, Nampally, Aghapura and others gathered in large numbers at the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Office and are raising slogans against the government. Many residents alleged that the financial aid was being distributed to a few people while others were being ignored.

Similar scenes are being witnessed at Karmanghat, Rajendranagar, Abids and the Secunderabad GHMC office.

The State government had announced and was distributing an interim financial aid of Rs.10000 to each of the families affected due to the rains.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .