Watch: Reckless biker triggers truck collision in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after two trucks collided, purportedly due to the reckless driving of a two-wheeler rider, near the Himayat Sagar toll-gate in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts here on Monday.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police, who shared a video of the crash on their official Twitter handle, sought awareness on road safety, showing how the accident had happened. According to the Cyberabad Police, the incident occurred when Tirupati, the driver of one of the trucks proceeding from Rajendranagar towards the Himayat Sagar Outer Ring Road, had to swerve suddenly to avoid running over the two-wheeler rider who suddenly got on to the main road from a side road, without waiting for the truck to pass. The truck, which managed to narrowly avoid hitting the bike, hurtled into the opposite lane and collided with another lorry that was coming in the opposite lane. The driver and cleaner of the second lorry were injured in the accident, police said.

The injured persons were identified as V. Venkataramulu and Shiva, with the condition of Shiva said to be critical.

The post from the police meanwhile saw Twitterati venting their ire on the bike rider, who has reportedly been detained, with many asking for his driving license to be cancelled and also for him to be jailed.

The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and are investigating.

