By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Samantha opens up about her condition after Myositis diagnosis In an interview during the promotions of her upcoming flick ‘Yashoda’, she opened up about her condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently broke silence on her health and revealed she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis, said that she is not dying anytime soon as a few reports claim.