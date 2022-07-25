Watch: Two Leopards spotted in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Siddipet: The sighting of two leopards had created tension in the villages of Akkannapet and Nanganur Mandals of Siddipet district.

When the driver of Karimnagar Milk Dairy, Yadagiri, was proceeding in a milk van on Sunday night at 10 p.m towards Kondarajupally Bulk Milk Cooling Centre, he spotted two leopards close to the road between Kondarajupally and Dharmaram villages. He has videographed the two Leopards resting close to the road.

As the video, which he posted in some village group went viral, the Forest and Police officials put the villagers on alert. The officials have suggested them not to venture out during the night alone.