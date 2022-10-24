Water levels rise; 10 crest gates of Srisailam dam lifted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With an inflow of 2.65 lakh cusecs being received from the upstream Jurala and Sunkesula projects, the Srisailam dam water level has reached 884.60 feet against its actual capacity of 885 feet on Monday. As a result, project officials have lifted 10 crest gates and released 2.7 lakh cusecs of water from the dam. Due to the heavy inflow and release of huge quantities of water, all power generating units at the dam are operating.

Even the Nagarjunasagar project water storage level has reached 589.70 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 feet. The project is receiving 2.27 lakh cusecs of water from upstream Srisailam project. Similarly, the Jurala project is receiving huge inflows of 2.18 lakh cusecs and 2.15 lakh cusecs is being released towards Srisailam.

Also Read Telangana: Singur Project records fourth highest outflow in 23 years

Meanwhile, Tungabhadra Dam has reached FRL level of 1633 feet and the officials have lifted the crest gates and released 14,111 cusecs of water downstream. The project is maintaining its gross storage of 100.87 TMC. The Kadam project too has reached FRL level of 700 feet and is receiving an inflow of 1019 cusecs. Narayanapur project is getting inflows of 1.2 lakh cusecs and the water storage level has reached 1613.98 feet against the FRL of 1615 feet.

The Sriram Sagar Project is also receiving steady inflow from upstream Maharashtra. The project has recorded 109631 cusecs of inflows in the last 24-hours and the water level has reached its full storage capacity of 1091 feet. Nizam Sagar project in Nizamabad district is receiving an inflow of 37442 cusecs and the same amount of water is being released downstream. The project water level has reached 1404.16 feet against the FRL of 1405 feet.

An alert has been sounded in the low lying areas of all the dams due to heavy flow of water in the river.