Water rappelling trial run at Mitte Waterfalls

By | Published: 8:58 pm 8:59 pm

Adilabad: Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS) and Adilabad Adventure Club will jointly organise a trial run of water rappelling event at the Mitte Waterfalls at Mankaguda in Lingapur mandal on December 12 and 13.

ACTS founder and director K Ranga Rao said the scenic waterfalls had the potential for hosting adventure activities and the trial run of all the activities was meant to show that the place was safe for hosting such events. It was aimed at providing training to enthusiastic local youths and promoting adventure tourism of the district, he stated.

According to the organisers, a technical team visited the spot and assessed all the areas for the feasibility of conducting adventure activities such as waterfall rappelling, climbing, rafting, trekking, camping etc in September last. For more details, call on 98492707575/ 9440748129 or 7893793691/9014008037.

