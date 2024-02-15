Water sharing: CPM urges CM Revanth Reddy to lead all-party delegation to New Delhi

Ranga Reddy said the debates in the Telangana assembly lacked discussions on key issues including unemployment

Nalgonda: CPI(M) State committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Thursday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to lead an all party delegation to New Delhi to protect the interests of Telangana in river water sharing.

Speaking at a media conference here, Ranga Reddy said the debates in the assembly lacked discussions on key issues including unemployment. The members of ruling and opposition parties were indulging in personal attacks in the House instead of discussing issues of the people, he added.

He said that the state government should take up the measures for completion of all pending projects including Dindi lift irrigation scheme. The State government should take an all party delegation headed by the Chief Minister to New Delhi and meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the State’s share in river waters, he said.