Water supply to be hit in parts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: In view of the construction works for a flyover at Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma, the drinking water supply to some parts of the city will be affected for 36 hours starting 6 am on August 16.

The affected areas include Santoshnagar, Riayasathnagar, Al Jubail Colony, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Madannapet, Aliabad, Kishanbagh, Vinaynagar, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura and Mahbub Mansion.

Drinking water supply will also be affected in Balapur, Maisaram, Bandlaguda, Barkas, Dilsukhnagar, Afzalgunj, Nallakunta, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Bonguloor, Boggulakunta, Chilkalguda and Manneguda.